$22.75 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post sales of $22.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $85.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $88.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.65 million, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 29,893 shares of company stock worth $313,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,758. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

