$210.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $210.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.30 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $239.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $866.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $880.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $829.01 million, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $917.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $987.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ProAssurance by 151.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ProAssurance by 69.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

