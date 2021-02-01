200,000 Shares in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $152,152.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,408 shares of company stock valued at $680,513. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.45.

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

