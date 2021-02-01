$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $195.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.