$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.10 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

