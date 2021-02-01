$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.16. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $4.99 on Monday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

