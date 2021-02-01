$19.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $19.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $16.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $88.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.04 billion to $88.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $86.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,395. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

