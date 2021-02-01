1,876 Shares in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $71.48. 25,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,411. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGA. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

