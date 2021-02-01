18,138 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $54.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

