180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,131 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.98 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

