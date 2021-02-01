1,750 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,601 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,204 shares of company stock worth $24,998,515 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $199.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $226.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

