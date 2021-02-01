$170.29 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post sales of $170.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.30 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $173.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $731.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $739.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $789.83 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $798.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $114.74. The stock had a trading volume of 793,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,066. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.21 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,266,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,230,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

