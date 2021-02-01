15,491 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,005. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

