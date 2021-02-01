14,318 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,795,000. Markel accounts for approximately 10.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at about $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $19,482,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $18,290,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,116.60.

NYSE:MKL traded up $18.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $987.66. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,174. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,012.94.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

