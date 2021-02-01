13,823 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

