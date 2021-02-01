11,948 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REAL. FMR LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The RealReal by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 18.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,026. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $66,968.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,217,061 shares in the company, valued at $87,471,888.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,312 shares of company stock valued at $16,749,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

