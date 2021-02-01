1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $554,778.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,505.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.