$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.