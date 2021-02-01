$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.75. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

NYSE:LEN opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.