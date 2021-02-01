-$1.59 EPS Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) will report earnings per share of ($1.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Urovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.26) to ($5.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.90) to ($4.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UROV. HC Wainwright downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th.

UROV opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $513.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,707,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

