$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,432. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.