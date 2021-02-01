$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Dover reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 880,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.