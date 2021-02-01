$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $916.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

FRC opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

