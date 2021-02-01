$0.90 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of K traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,031. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

