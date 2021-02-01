$0.63 EPS Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. FLIR Systems reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,571. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

