$0.46 EPS Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

