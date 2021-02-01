$0.46 EPS Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:PAC traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
