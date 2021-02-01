$0.31 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.22. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NYSE:TNET opened at $74.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $34,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $876,075.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,070 shares of company stock valued at $10,874,535. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 416,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,537,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 438,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,380,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.