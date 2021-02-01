-$0.30 EPS Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
