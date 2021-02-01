$0.29 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $161,000.

BBBY stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,391,426. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

