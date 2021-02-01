$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,474. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

