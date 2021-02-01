$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $152.66 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 160.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 168,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $7,919,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

