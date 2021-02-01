$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $124,103.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.52. 6,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $297.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

