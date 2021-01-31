Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $372.07 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 477.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.41 and a 200-day moving average of $387.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,784 shares of company stock valued at $63,407,782. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.