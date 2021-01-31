ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $795.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 257,578 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

