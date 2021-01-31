ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $25,396.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00266910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066578 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,414 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

