Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $189.70 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $746.37 million and approximately $189.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00091960 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,190,805,148 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,337,995 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

