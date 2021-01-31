Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $115.80 on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $115.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.