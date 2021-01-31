Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

