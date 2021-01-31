Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

