Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Buy

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

