Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

BancFirst stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,800. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 9.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

