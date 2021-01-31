Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

