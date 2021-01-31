Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Buy

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

