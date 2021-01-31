Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

