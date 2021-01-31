Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Grifols stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. Grifols has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Grifols by 23.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 730.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 164,843 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.