Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

