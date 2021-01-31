Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) to Hold

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

