Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VEGPF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Vectura Group stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $926.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

