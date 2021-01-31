Zacks Investment Research Downgrades thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Hold

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

TKAMY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

