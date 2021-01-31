Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on POWI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

